Dr. Amine Abdul-Aal, MD
Overview
Dr. Amine Abdul-Aal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cortland Obstetrics/Gynecology200 Garfield Dr NE Ste 1, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 372-1828
Akron Children's at St. Joseph667 Eastland Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 841-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor. Listens to your concerns and has great bedside manner. Ver professional.
About Dr. Amine Abdul-Aal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdul-Aal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdul-Aal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdul-Aal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdul-Aal has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdul-Aal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdul-Aal speaks Arabic.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul-Aal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Aal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdul-Aal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdul-Aal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.