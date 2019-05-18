Dr. Mehdi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aminder Mehdi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aminder Mehdi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Mark Twain Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Mehdi works at
Locations
1
Harvey Hashimoto MD801 S Ham Ln Ste S, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 366-2616
2
Champaign Dental Group300 Northgate Dr, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 665-4782
3
Stockton Hematology Oncology Med Group2626 N California St Ste B, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 466-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
- Mark Twain Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
great work
About Dr. Aminder Mehdi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1780612507
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehdi speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehdi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehdi.
