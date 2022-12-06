See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Marcos, TX
Dr. Aminatu Akande, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aminatu Akande, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.

Dr. Akande works at Veda Med in San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgeons Clinic-central Tx
    Surgeons Clinic-central Tx
    1305 Wonder World Dr Ste 300, San Marcos, TX 78666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Fetal Ultrasound
Nuchal Translucency Screening
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Akande was my doctor through the birth of my son more than a year ago. Her staff was super friendly. She listened and helped me manage my anxiety. She is very knowledgeable and after the birth of my first child (with a different and terrible doctor) she made me feel safe and heard. I moved to Austin and I would rather make the drive to San Marcos for her than risk finding a doctor that I would not feel comfortable with.
    Katie M — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Aminatu Akande, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104265032
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aminatu Akande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akande has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akande on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Akande. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akande.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

