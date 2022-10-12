Dr. Oluyemi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aminat Oluyemi, MD
Overview
Dr. Aminat Oluyemi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westminster, MD.
Dr. Oluyemi works at
Locations
Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates-Westminster295 Stoner Ave Ste 204, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 876-8332
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oluyemi is extremely knowledgeable and caring. She diagnosed a condition other physicians missed and literally saved my life. I know of no one better.
About Dr. Aminat Oluyemi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1023211646
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oluyemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oluyemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oluyemi has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Dysphagia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oluyemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Oluyemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oluyemi.
