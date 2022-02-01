Dr. Amina Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amina Husain, MD
Dr. Amina Husain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Texas Children's Pediatric Associates Sugar Land15400 Southwest Fwy Ste 300, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 491-3636
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Husain has always been great. She is friendly and great with my kids. She is definitely busy, but has always stayed to answer any questions we have had.
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1902890288
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Husain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.