Dr. Amina Haji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amina Haji, MD
Overview
Dr. Amina Haji, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Haji works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
KarishaONE4926 E Cesar Chavez St Bldg C, Austin, TX 78702 Directions (512) 686-0377
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haji?
I have never felt more comfortable and heard than when I saw De Haji!
About Dr. Amina Haji, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1235140153
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haji has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haji accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haji works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.