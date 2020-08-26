Overview

Dr. Amina Chatha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Islamic International Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Adventhealth Wauchula.



Dr. Chatha works at Florida Rheumatology Associates Inc. in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.