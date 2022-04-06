See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Stockton, CA
Dr. Amin Seyedkazemi, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Amin Seyedkazemi, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Amin Seyedkazemi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Western University.

Dr. Seyedkazemi works at Dignity Health Medical Group Stockton in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Stockton
    3132 W March Ln Ste 5, Stockton, CA 95219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anxiety
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Seyedkazemi?

Apr 06, 2022
When I visit him I feel like visiting one of my own family members everything very professional and lovely.
Asim — Apr 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Amin Seyedkazemi, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amin Seyedkazemi, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Seyedkazemi to family and friends

Dr. Seyedkazemi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Seyedkazemi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amin Seyedkazemi, DO.

About Dr. Amin Seyedkazemi, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 5 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian and Persian
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1124550595
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Arizona
Residency
Internship
  • University of Arizona
Internship
Medical Education
  • Western University
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amin Seyedkazemi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seyedkazemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Seyedkazemi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Seyedkazemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Seyedkazemi works at Dignity Health Medical Group Stockton in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Seyedkazemi’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Seyedkazemi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seyedkazemi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seyedkazemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seyedkazemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.