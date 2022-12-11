See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Amin Jamal, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (166)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amin Jamal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Campo Memorial Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Jamal works at Kokila P. Parikh M.d. P.A. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kokila P. Parikh M.d. P.A.
    7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 534, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 270-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • El Campo Memorial Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 166 ratings
    Patient Ratings (166)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Dec 11, 2022
    Dr. Jamal takes time to listen. Evaluate the health issues. Provided me with lots of information . Has right approach to take care of all health issue being a diabetic. I see him every 3 months to keep my blood Sugar in check. Provided information of right diet & told me to excersize regularly.
    — Dec 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Amin Jamal, MD
    About Dr. Amin Jamal, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1902973183
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amin Jamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jamal works at Kokila P. Parikh M.d. P.A. in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jamal’s profile.

    Dr. Jamal has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    166 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

