Dr. Amin Jamal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amin Jamal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Campo Memorial Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Kokila P. Parikh M.d. P.A.7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 534, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 270-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- El Campo Memorial Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Jamal takes time to listen. Evaluate the health issues. Provided me with lots of information . Has right approach to take care of all health issue being a diabetic. I see him every 3 months to keep my blood Sugar in check. Provided information of right diet & told me to excersize regularly.
About Dr. Amin Jamal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
