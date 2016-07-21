Dr. Amin Herati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amin Herati, MD
Overview
Dr. Amin Herati, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10803 Falls Rd Ste 2300, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 616-7600
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 502-4340
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-0403Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable about the conditions he treats, takes time to explain
About Dr. Amin Herati, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1205153947
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herati has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Herati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.