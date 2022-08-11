Dr. Amin Fawwaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fawwaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amin Fawwaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Amin Fawwaz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Fawwaz works at
Locations
-
1
Amin Fawwaz MD1110 W La Palma Ave Ste 7, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 956-9101
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- ARTA Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Monarch Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fawwaz?
I delivered both of my kids with Dr. Fawwaz, my experience in both deliveries was great to say the least. Dr. Fawwaz is very professional, kind and caring The staff are extremely helpful and friendly I’m grateful for the excellent medical and physical care, for taking good care of me and my babies and for making this experience truly amazing
About Dr. Amin Fawwaz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1134271380
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Obstetrics & Gynecology
- State University Of New York Upstate Medical Center
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fawwaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fawwaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fawwaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fawwaz works at
Dr. Fawwaz has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fawwaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fawwaz speaks Arabic and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fawwaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fawwaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fawwaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fawwaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.