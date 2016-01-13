Overview

Dr. Amin Farah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Farah works at Cardio Medical Consultants in Lynwood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.