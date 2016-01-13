Dr. Amin Farah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amin Farah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amin Farah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Cardio Medical Consultants Group Inc.3737 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 401, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 604-0443
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Farah is a patient oriented doctor who listens and explains everything to patients. Doesn't rush through patients like most other doctors.
About Dr. Amin Farah, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902908080
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farah accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farah has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farah speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Farah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farah.
