Dr. Esfahani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin Esfahani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amin Esfahani, MD is a Nutrition Consultant in Lake Forest, IL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Esfahani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nmff-lake Forest Internal Medicine800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 201, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7664
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Esfahani?
Dr. Esfahani is brilliant! I wouldn't want to see any dermatologist but him. Extremely professional. Solved my problems and put my fears to rest in one visit.
About Dr. Amin Esfahani, MD
- Nutrition Consulting
- English, Persian
- 1407261217
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- New York Medical College
- University of Toronto
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esfahani accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esfahani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esfahani works at
Dr. Esfahani speaks Persian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Esfahani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esfahani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esfahani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esfahani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.