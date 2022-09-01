See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rosendale, NY
Dr. Amin Elashker, DO

Internal Medicine
3 (27)
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amin Elashker, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rosendale, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.

Dr. Elashker works at Rosendale Medical Center Urgent Care in Rosendale, NY with other offices in Kingston, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rosendale Medical Center Urgent Care
    1089 ROUTE 32, Rosendale, NY 12472 (845) 658-9476
  2. 2
    Hudson Valley Family Physicians Pllc
    117 Marys Ave Ste 101, Kingston, NY 12401 (845) 331-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Longtime patient- thorough care, never rushed, nursing staff also thoughtful and respectful
    — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Amin Elashker, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1093794182
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
