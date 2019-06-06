Dr. Amin Davari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amin Davari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amin Davari, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Dr. Davari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Manhattan Beach Pediatrics1000 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 190, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 736-9545
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davari?
Dr. Davari is the BEST! We have 4 kids who all have various things going on in their growing bodies. Dr. Davari always remembers them and their specific areas that need improvement. He's funny, easy to talk to, and works well with children of all ages. We had 3 pediatricians before we found Dr. Davari and I am SO glad we have him!
About Dr. Amin Davari, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1427291558
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Davari using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Davari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davari works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Davari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.