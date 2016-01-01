Dr. Charania has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin Charania, MD
Dr. Amin Charania, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Carolina Medical Clinic1000 Copperfield Blvd NE Ste 124, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 782-6868
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Charania speaks Gujarati.
