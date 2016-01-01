See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Concord, NC
Dr. Amin Charania, MD

Internal Medicine
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amin Charania, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Charania works at Carolina Medical Clinic in Concord, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Medical Clinic
    1000 Copperfield Blvd NE Ste 124, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 782-6868

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Amin Charania, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1639174295
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charania has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charania works at Carolina Medical Clinic in Concord, NC. View the full address on Dr. Charania’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Charania. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charania.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

