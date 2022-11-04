Overview

Dr. Amin Amini, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Amini works at Center for Brain and Spine in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Spine Fracture Treatment and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.