Dr. Amin Al-Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amin Al-Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amin Al-Ahmad, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Leander, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tufts New England Medical Center|Tufts-New England Medical Center
Dr. Al-Ahmad works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Heart - Leander505 Saint Davids Loop Ste 315, Leander, TX 78641 Directions (512) 375-4388
-
2
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Austin3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 700, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5031
-
3
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia6300 W Interstate 40 Ste 106, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 217-8819
-
4
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia14425 Falcon Head Blvd Bldg A, Austin, TX 78738 Directions (512) 375-4370
-
5
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 170, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-5029
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Ahmad?
I had a virtual visit with Dr. Al-Ahmad today. I can’t remember when I’ve ever been this impressed with a doctor visit, and it wasn’t even in person. He took his time, gave me all the information I needed, did not talk down to me, and I never felt hurried. He has a very pleasant manner. I recommend him with no reservations whatsoever.
About Dr. Amin Al-Ahmad, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1790826923
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center|Tufts-New England Medical Center
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Ahmad works at
Dr. Al-Ahmad has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrophysiological Study and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.