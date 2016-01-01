Overview

Dr. Amilcar Lominchar, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas, Havana, Cuba.



Dr. Lominchar works at Florida Community Health Center, Stuart, FL in Stuart, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL, Port Saint Lucie, FL and Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.