Overview

Dr. Amiethab Aiyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.



Dr. Aiyer works at Johns Hopkins Bayview Ortho Sgy in Nottingham, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.