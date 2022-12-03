Dr. Amiel Tokayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tokayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amiel Tokayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amiel Tokayer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc1301 N Congress Ave Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 659-1800
-
2
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches Inc.6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 145, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 439-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen several Doctors for my Rheumatoid Arthritis. He is the first doctor to take the time to discuss and eventually find a treatment that actually works. His staff is proficient and courteous. I highly recommend this Doctor.
About Dr. Amiel Tokayer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1346240694
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tokayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tokayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tokayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tokayer has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tokayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tokayer speaks Hebrew.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Tokayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tokayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tokayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tokayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.