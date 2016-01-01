Dr. Amiel Moshfegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moshfegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amiel Moshfegh, MD
Overview
Dr. Amiel Moshfegh, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Locations
Stockdale Podiatry Group Inc.110 New Stine Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (424) 260-8474Saturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Beverly Hills Imaging Center145 S DOHENY DR, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 550-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Diagnostic Radiology
