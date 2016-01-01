Overview

Dr. Amiel Moshfegh, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Moshfegh works at Stockdale Podiatry Group in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.