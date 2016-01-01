See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Amiel Moshfegh, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amiel Moshfegh, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.

Dr. Moshfegh works at Stockdale Podiatry Group in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stockdale Podiatry Group Inc.
    110 New Stine Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 260-8474
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Beverly Hills Imaging Center
    145 S DOHENY DR, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 550-5858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Amiel Moshfegh, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144539644
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amiel Moshfegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moshfegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moshfegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moshfegh has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moshfegh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Moshfegh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moshfegh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moshfegh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moshfegh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

