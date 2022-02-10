Overview

Dr. Amiel Levin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Jewish Health and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Levin works at Amiel Levin MD in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.