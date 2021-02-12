See All Neurosurgeons in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Amiel Bethel, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amiel Bethel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.

Dr. Bethel works at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Group in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baltimore Washington Spine & Neuroscience Center
    203 Hospital Dr Ste 201, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
  • University Of Maryland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Marcie — Feb 12, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Amiel Bethel, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295751337
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Md
Residency
Internship
  • U Of MD|University Of Md
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amiel Bethel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bethel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bethel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bethel works at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Group in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Bethel’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bethel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bethel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bethel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

