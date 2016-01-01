See All Family Doctors in Lake Oswego, OR
Dr. Amie Zawacki, MD

Family Medicine
1 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amie Zawacki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4800 Meadows Rd, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 697-9777

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Amie Zawacki, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396942843
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
