Dr. Amie Zawacki, MD
Overview
Dr. Amie Zawacki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4800 Meadows Rd, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 697-9777
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amie Zawacki, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1396942843
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zawacki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zawacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zawacki. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zawacki.
