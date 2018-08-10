See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Amie Stringfellow, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amie Stringfellow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals

Dr. Stringfellow works at Houston Primary Care in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Primary Care
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 335, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 281-7783

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Abdominal Pain
Cough
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Abdominal Pain

Cough Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nocturnal Asthma Chevron Icon
Nocturnal Heartburn Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Amie Stringfellow, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • 1053565028
Education & Certifications

  • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amie Stringfellow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stringfellow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stringfellow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stringfellow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stringfellow works at Houston Primary Care in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stringfellow’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Stringfellow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stringfellow.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stringfellow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stringfellow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
