Dr. Amie Stringfellow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amie Stringfellow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
Dr. Stringfellow works at
Locations
Houston Primary Care18220 State Highway 249 Ste 335, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 281-7783
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best overall doctor I have ever had. Very knowledgable. I trust her decisions, explanations thorough and always available for my health questions. Thank you Dr. Ami.
About Dr. Amie Stringfellow, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1053565028
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
Dr. Stringfellow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stringfellow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Stringfellow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stringfellow.
