Offers telehealth
Dr. Amie Sessa, MD is a Dermatologist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Sessa works at
Skin Care Specialty Physicians LLC1447 York Rd Ste 301, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2328
Skin Care Specialty Physicians LLC1407 York Rd Ste 100A, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 252-9090
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sessa has been my husband’s and my dermatologist for a few years now and she is not only very professional, but very pleasant as well. She was the only dermatologist to solve a problem my husband had had for over 15 years. She explains what she is going to do and why she is doing it. We both really like her.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1194950279
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Dermatology
Dr. Sessa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sessa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sessa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sessa works at
Dr. Sessa has seen patients for Dry Skin, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sessa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sessa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sessa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sessa, there are benefits to both methods.