Dr. Amie Miklavcic, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amie Miklavcic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They completed their residency with Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Miklavcic works at
Virginia Womens Center - Mechanicsville7515 Right Flank Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 430-6807Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Women's Center - Tappahannock658 Hospital Rd Ste 304, Tappahannock, VA 22560 Directions (804) 392-5454
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been going to Dr. Amie for over 3 years. Dr.Amie is the best. She is extremely smart and very personable. I trust her completely with.my care. All the people working in this Easy Appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Miklavcic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miklavcic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miklavcic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miklavcic.
