Dr. Amie Malihan, MD
Overview
Dr. Amie Malihan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Amie A Malihan, MD5046 AMBOY RD, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-6563
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My whole family comes to Amie. She's a pleasure, and is an expert in her field.
About Dr. Amie Malihan, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
Dr. Malihan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Malihan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
