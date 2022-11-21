Dr. Kafer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amie Kafer, DO
Overview
Dr. Amie Kafer, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Kafer works at
Locations
-
1
Limited To Official Government Duties On1101 N Central Ave Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 344-6550
-
2
Desert Horizon Clinic840 E McKellips Rd Ste 110, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (602) 470-5520
-
3
Desert Sun Health Centers PC4001 E Baseline Rd Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 565-1085
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have had several visits with Dr Kafer at Valleywise on Central Ave in Phoenix, AZ. Felt she cared and listened to my background and current challenges, Very approachable and easy to talk to, and most of all, non-judgemental. Appreciate the value she delivers to me in dealing with current life threatening medical situation.
About Dr. Amie Kafer, DO
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437382736
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kafer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kafer works at
Dr. Kafer has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kafer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kafer speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kafer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kafer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.