Dr. Amie Holmes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine.



Dr. Holmes works at ANESTHESIA DEPARTMENT in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.