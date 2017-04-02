Dr. Amiduzzaman Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amiduzzaman Khan, MD
Dr. Amiduzzaman Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newtown Square, PA. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3809 West Chester Pike Ste 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (484) 476-1000
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-1000
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
I am a patient of Dr. Amid Khan. Have been since he put (2) stents in my heart back in 2008. And I still go for my check-ups to see him. He is a very nice Doctor, showing care for your needs. I would differently recommend him if you are having heart problems or anything in that field. You people that have chest pains, and are putting it off. Don't !!! See a Cardiologist. I too was afraid, but couldn't stand to live that way so I went. Glad I did.. And proud to give my Heart Doctor name. dr. Kha
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
