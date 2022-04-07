Overview

Dr. Ami Vaidya, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Vaidya works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.