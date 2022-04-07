Dr. Ami Vaidya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaidya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ami Vaidya, MD
Overview
Dr. Ami Vaidya, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Vaidya works at
Locations
-
1
John Theurer Cancer Ctr At Hackensack Univ Med Ctr92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-0572
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaidya?
I went to Dr. Vaidya for an open hysterectomy even though the odds were low that I had cancer because her training and skill made me confident she was the best possible surgeon if cancer was found during the surgery. My surgery ended up being more complicated than expected and I was very glad I had chosen Dr. Vaidya to perform it. Anyone who complains about a busy surgeon's bedside manner is not focused on what is most important - surgical skill - but I found Dr. Vaidya to be warm, compassionate and good at explaining things.
About Dr. Ami Vaidya, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1982678413
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaidya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaidya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaidya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaidya works at
Dr. Vaidya has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaidya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaidya speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaidya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaidya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaidya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaidya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.