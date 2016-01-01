Overview

Dr. Ami Shah, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.