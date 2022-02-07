Dr. Ami Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ami Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Ami Shah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They completed their residency with University of Illinois at Chicago
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 200, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-2910
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah was a surgeon of my 2 year old son for his appendicitis and she was amazing. Very knowledgeable, patient, calm, sensitive and caring.
About Dr. Ami Shah, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.