Dr. Ami Shah, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Ami Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Shah works at Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 301-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 08, 2022
    xactly — Jun 08, 2022
    About Dr. Ami Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1447441126
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

