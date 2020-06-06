Dr. Ami Raval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ami Raval, MD
Dr. Ami Raval, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Healthcare Associates in Medicine1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 448-3210
Wayne T Nishigaya Inc3055 W Orange Ave Ste 207, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (310) 545-2900
Healthcare Associates in Medicine3311 Hylan Blvd Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 448-3210
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
It was like an in person examination. All my questions answered and expectations met.
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- North Shore-LIJ
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Raval has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
