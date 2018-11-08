Dr. Ami Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ami Patel, MD
Dr. Ami Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Oceana Primary Care PA4000 Shipyard Blvd Ste 110, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 313-6954
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I love Dr. Patel! I have been seeing her for over 13 years. She takes a holistic approach to wellness and sincerely cares about your health.
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
