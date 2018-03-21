Dr. Ami Parikh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ami Parikh, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ami Parikh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Herndon, VA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Locations
Nova Foot and Ankle112 Elden St Ste D, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (571) 470-7595Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parikh and her staff are wonderful - very professional and caring. Dr. Parikh is knowledgeable, compassionate, warm, patient and with a great sense of humor. I never felt rushed in my appointments. She answered all of my questions and concerns. Her staff is friendly and helpful and I've never had any billing issues with her office. Online scheduling is so easy, so it saves a phone call. I would highly recommend Dr. Parikh.
About Dr. Ami Parikh, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1477790533
Education & Certifications
- Atlantic Health Systems
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
