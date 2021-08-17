Dr. Ami Mavani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mavani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ami Mavani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ami Mavani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Clinical Division940 W Avon Rd Ste 10, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 650-5009
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Best pediatric office !! We have been going here for 13 years. Dr Mavani is great! Truly cares about the kids!
About Dr. Ami Mavani, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
- 1841362506
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Michigan/DMC
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- University of Mumbai/King Edward Memorial Hospital And Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mavani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mavani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mavani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mavani speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Mavani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mavani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mavani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mavani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.