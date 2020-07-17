Overview

Dr. Ami Kothari, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Kothari works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Morton Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.