Dr. Ami Ben-Artzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ami Ben-Artzi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Del Mar, CA. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
Dr. Ben-Artzi works at
Locations
Wittgrove Bariatric Center12865 Pointe del Mar Way Ste 130, Del Mar, CA 92014 Directions (858) 935-8565Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
COMPASSIONATE AND KNOWLEGABLE. HE GOES OVER AND ABOVE TO GET CORRECT DIAGNOSIS AND FOLLOWS THROUGH, HELPING YOU UNDERSTAND AND LIVE WITH DIAGNOSIS.
About Dr. Ami Ben-Artzi, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1568505170
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Montefiore Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
