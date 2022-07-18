Dr. Hodarkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ameya Hodarkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ameya Hodarkar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pawtucket, RI.
Dr. Hodarkar works at
Locations
1
Pawtucket Office111 Brewster St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 729-2000
2
Summit Medical Group100 Highland Ave, Providence, RI 02919 Directions (401) 351-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but the highest regard for Dr. Hodarkar. I've seen several other ensdocrinologists in the past, but he is the best. He is very informative and is always willing to take the time to answer questions. With his help and guidance, I have finally been able to get my diabetes under control. Thank you Dr. H.
About Dr. Ameya Hodarkar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1467893826
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hodarkar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hodarkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hodarkar works at
Dr. Hodarkar has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodarkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
