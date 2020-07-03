Dr. Amery Wirtshafter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wirtshafter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amery Wirtshafter, MD
Dr. Amery Wirtshafter, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Urological Consultants of Florida12411 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 672-4222
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He’s excellent at what he does. He performed a cystoscopy on me and I hardly felt any discomfort.
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Wirtshafter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wirtshafter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wirtshafter has seen patients for Balanitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wirtshafter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wirtshafter speaks Yiddish.
