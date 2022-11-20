Dr. Simonini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Americo Simonini, MD
Dr. Americo Simonini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
- 1 640 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 498, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 425-0672
Stepan O Kasimain MD3831 Hughes Ave Ste 105, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 840-7089
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Simply, saved my life on multiple occasions! Better than the best! On all levels! God Bless Dr.S with warmest regards to this Brillant medical professional. Suzi S
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian
- University of California-San Francisco
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
