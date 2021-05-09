Dr. Zeni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amer Zeni, MD
Overview
Dr. Amer Zeni, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Dr. Zeni works at
Locations
Colorectal Clinic of Michigan6043 19 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 580-0005
Colorectal Clinic Of Michigan29519 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 343-8717
St John Hospital Medical Cntr G22101 Moross Rd Ste 212, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 343-7849
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In April of 2021, Dr. Zeni performed a Robotic Rectopexy to correct a prolapsed colon for me. Dr. Zeni is very professional and reduces the normal anxiety and the embarrassment of the exams that are necessary for diagnosis. The robotic surgery allowed me a much quicker recovery and considerably less pain healing. I would highly recommend him should you need this type of surgeon.
About Dr. Amer Zeni, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeni has seen patients for Colectomy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeni speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeni.
