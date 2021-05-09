Overview

Dr. Amer Zeni, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



Dr. Zeni works at Ascension Medical Group in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.