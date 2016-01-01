Dr. Amer Zarka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Zarka, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amer Zarka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center, South Coast Global Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Pro Health Partners A Medical Group1220 Hemlock Way Ste 204, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Directions (714) 266-1666Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- South Coast Global Medical Center
- West Anaheim Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Michaels Med Ctr
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarka.
