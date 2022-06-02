Overview

Dr. Amer Suleman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Suleman works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.