Dr. Amer Smajkic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amer Smajkic, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush University
Dr. Smajkic works at
Locations
Urban Wellness233 E Erie St Ste 802, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, caring and knowledgeable doctor ! He is successfully helping my son with his problems.
About Dr. Amer Smajkic, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian
- 1447311527
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- UNIVERSITY OF SARAJEVO / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
