Dr. Amer Smajkic, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amer Smajkic, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush University

Dr. Smajkic works at Urban Wellness in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urban Wellness
    233 E Erie St Ste 802, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Self Pay

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 06, 2022
    Professional, caring and knowledgeable doctor ! He is successfully helping my son with his problems.
    — Apr 06, 2022
    About Dr. Amer Smajkic, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English, Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian
    • 1447311527
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University
    • UNIVERSITY OF SARAJEVO / MEDICAL FACULTY
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amer Smajkic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smajkic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smajkic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smajkic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Smajkic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smajkic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smajkic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smajkic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

