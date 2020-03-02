Dr. Amer Saba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Saba, MD
Overview
Dr. Amer Saba, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vienna, VA. They graduated from Darbhanga Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Saba works at
Locations
Elite Plastic Surgery2235 Cedar Ln Ste 301, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 977-4857
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saba is a supremely talented surgeon and an attentive practitioner. Dr. Saba saved one my fingers that was mangled in an accident. I'm typing this review with full use of that finger. Dr. Saba saw me weekly pre and post op to ensure the best possible outcome.
About Dr. Amer Saba, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Darbhanga Medical College
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Saba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saba works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Saba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saba.
